Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$1.15 million -3.86 Lomiko Metals Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.02

Lomiko Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals Competitors -853.98% -10.21% -3.54%

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

