Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus Timken (NYSE:TKR) Critical Contrast

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and Timken (NYSE:TKR) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timken has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Timken”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $50.65 million 1.34 -$40.62 million ($3.10) -0.26 Timken $4.54 billion 1.14 $352.70 million $4.23 17.61

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Timken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -60.13% N/A -48.68% Timken 6.54% 11.88% 5.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Timken shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Timken, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 1 1 1 1 2.50 Timken 0 8 4 0 2.33

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. Timken has a consensus price target of $82.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Timken.

Summary

Timken beats Dragonfly Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. This segment serves wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail, and other industries under the Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands. Its Industrial Motion segment offers a portfolio of engineered products comprising industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, seals, couplings, filtration systems, and industrial clutches and brakes. It also provides industrial drivetrain and bearing repairing services. This segment serves a range of industries, such as solar energy, automation, construction, agriculture and turf, passenger rail, marine, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical, and others under the Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Spinea, Des-Case, Lagersmit, Lovejoy, and PT Tech brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

