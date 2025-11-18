Contrasting Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) & Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daktronics and Electrovaya”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $749.36 million 1.18 -$10.12 million N/A N/A Electrovaya N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -95.00

Analyst Ratings

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daktronics.

This is a summary of current ratings for Daktronics and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Electrovaya 0 0 0 0 0.00

Daktronics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Daktronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daktronics is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.51% 14.64% 7.47% Electrovaya N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats Electrovaya on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; LED message displays and sings; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards and street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

