CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$10.72 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

