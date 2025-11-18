Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 120,351 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,351 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 4.44% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $108,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3,008.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 281,629 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 142,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

