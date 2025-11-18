PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded PEDEVCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.21. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

