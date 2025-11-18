Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

