Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2,390.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,245,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $340.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,036. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

