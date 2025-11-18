Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.3%

EME stock opened at $611.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

