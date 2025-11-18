LSV Asset Management Has $58.93 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,652 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.78% of Perdoceo Education worth $58,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 18.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,265. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,561. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

