Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,697 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 766.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 280.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $128,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

