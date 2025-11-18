AvocadoCoin Price Reaches $1,552.44 on Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $978.04 million and $316.45 thousand worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,552.44 or 0.01703918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,267.83 or 1.00173095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on October 18th, 2021. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

