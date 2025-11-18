Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $114,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.3% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 447,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,036,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,453 shares of company stock valued at $185,516,867. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $359.45 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

