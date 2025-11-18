Zerebro Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Zerebro has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zerebro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Zerebro has a market capitalization of $27.76 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zerebro alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,267.83 or 1.00173095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,952,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,952,274.167134 with 999,952,044.276319 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.02875891 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $17,819,878.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerebro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerebro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerebro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerebro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.