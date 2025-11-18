Wrapped Sonic Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $5.70 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,267.83 or 1.00173095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 279,487,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 277,606,494.01390866. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.12223963 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $5,099,778.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.