H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,371 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.20% of H&R Block worth $88,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in H&R Block by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $8,197,820.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,107,301.98. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

