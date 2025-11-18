LSV Asset Management Acquires 28,344 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $85,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 67.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EOG opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

