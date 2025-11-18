Reviewing Volcon (EMPD) and Its Peers

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Volcon to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Volcon Competitors 863 2312 2608 133 2.34

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volcon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Volcon’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Volcon Competitors -186.51% -23.45% -12.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million -$45.51 million -0.02 Volcon Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 13.65

Volcon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Volcon competitors beat Volcon on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

