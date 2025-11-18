iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

