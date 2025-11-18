Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,533,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.88.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,336.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,298.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,050. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $33,570,334. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

