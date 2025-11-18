Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $466.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $484.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

