Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.