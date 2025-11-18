Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.478-14.478 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.3 billion-$164.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE HD opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.00. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.10). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.