Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 67.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

