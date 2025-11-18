Synergy Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 991,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 480,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

