Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 41.51 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capital Gearing had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 255.48%.
Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.5%
Capital Gearing stock opened at GBX 4,910 on Tuesday. Capital Gearing has a 12-month low of GBX 4,620 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980. The firm has a market capitalization of £798.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,906.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,848.72.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
