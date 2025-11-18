Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 41.51 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capital Gearing had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 255.48%.

Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.5%

Capital Gearing stock opened at GBX 4,910 on Tuesday. Capital Gearing has a 12-month low of GBX 4,620 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980. The firm has a market capitalization of £798.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,906.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,848.72.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history.

