Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $304.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,627 shares of company stock worth $13,702,256. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

