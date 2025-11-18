PACS Group (PACS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect PACS Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

PACS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PACS opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in PACS Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,904,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PACS Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

