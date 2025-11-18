Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Posts Earnings Results

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 103.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,994 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,074.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.97. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,539 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,468.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,551.50.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $123bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets.

