Synergy Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Synergy Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

