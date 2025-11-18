Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PCMM opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

