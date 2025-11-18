O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,534.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

