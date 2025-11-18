Inspire Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

