Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $562,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

