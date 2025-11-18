Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 126.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after buying an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $98,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after acquiring an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.