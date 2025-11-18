Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

