Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,232,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 86.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TDY opened at $500.24 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

