Inspire Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. $RBCAA

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $92,373.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,900.02. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 400 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $30,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.02. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.14. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 24.53%.The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

