Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,989,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.5%

Pure Storage stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

