Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.