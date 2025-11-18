Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries $LCII

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 93,707.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.0%

LCII stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

