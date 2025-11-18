Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

