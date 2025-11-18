iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

