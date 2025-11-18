Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

