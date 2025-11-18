Semus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,679,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $15,939,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 182,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,345,000 after buying an additional 152,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,294 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIQ opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4737 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.