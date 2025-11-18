2,410 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

