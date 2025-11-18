Synergy Investment Management LLC Sells 33,970 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA

Synergy Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

