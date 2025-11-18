Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1,612.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 224.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after buying an additional 1,280,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 26.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after buying an additional 652,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 124.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,533,000 after buying an additional 620,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $167.44 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $191.56. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.