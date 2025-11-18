Semus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VGT opened at $743.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $755.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

