Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $200.28.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
